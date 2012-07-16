July 16 The undersea cable unit of India's
Reliance Communications has extended to Thursday the
institutional bookbuilding period for its up to $1 billion
Singapore business trust IPO, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Monday.
The institutional offer for GTI Trust opened on July 9 and
was originally due to close on Monday, according to an
indicative timeline in a term sheet.
The source, who declined to be identified, also said the
trading debut for GTI Trust was now set for July 25. The earlier
term sheet had set a trading debut date of July 23.
