* Planning to list undersea cable unit as business trust -
sources
* A listing could happen in July-Sept - source
* Reliance Comm looking to sell 75 pct stake in IPO - source
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Devidutta Tripathy and Saeed Azhar
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Indian
billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications is
looking to raise up to $1.5 billion in a Singapore listing of
its undersea cable unit, two sources said, though poor risk
appetite globally and the company's unsuccessful deal-making
history pose challenges.
Reliance Communications, India's second-largest mobile firm
by users, has long been trying to raise funds by selling assets
to cut its debt load - $6.5 billion as of September - but has
had little success.
The carrier, which competes with 14 others in a cut-throat
Indian mobile market, has seen profits decline for nine straight
quarters to September and its shares have been battered.
A hoped-for IPO of its telecoms tower unit failed to take
off and a planned sale of the business has dragged on for nearly
two years, forcing Reliance to tap the debt market again.
A day after Reliance Communications announced it secured
$1.18 billion in Chinese loans to repay overseas convertible
bonds due for redemption in March, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday the company is looking to list
the undersea cable unit as a business trust.
Reliance Communications plans to sell 75 percent of the
wholly-owned unit, one of the two sources said, while the other
source said a listing could happen between July and September
and that the company hoped to raise at least $1 billion.
Deutsche Bank is arranging the planned share
sale, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as the
plans are not yet public.
BITTER MEMORY
Any IPO from Anil Ambani's group must overcome the legacy of
Reliance Power, which went public in early 2008 in a
$2.9 billion IPO - then India's biggest - but never rose above
its issue price.
"The group is cash-strapped and needs money for debt
repayment and expansion programmes," said Arun Kejriwal, a
strategist at KRIS in Mumbai.
"But if you want a good valuation, you need to retain a
majority stake. If you're selling a large chunk today, people
will think: the business is going to lose its charm tomorrow,
that's why you're selling."
Also, volatility in global markets has sapped investor
demand for new listings. Asia-Pacific IPO issuance dropped 51
percent in 2011 and the downturn is expected to continue well
into this year.
" The take-up rate will very much depend on the
pricing, though we noted investors' risk appetite declined over
the past few months," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research in Singapore.
"That said, the undersea cable asset is rather defensive in
nature and may attract some risk-averse investors looking for
companies with a stable business model and dividend."
Shares in Reliance Communications, valued at about $3.5
billion, slipped 0.2 percent in Mumbai after rising as much as
3.3 percent earlier. The stock has slumped 90 percent in four
years.
UNLOCKING SHAREHOLDER VALUE
A company spokesman declined to comment on any IPO plans,
but said in a statement the company "continually works on
various options to unlock value from its unique combination of
global telecom assets for the benefit of its shareholders".
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman in Singapore declined comment.
Reliance Communications in 2003 acquired the FLAG undersea
cable network for $207 million and the business is now part of
its Reliance Globalcom unit, which owns the world's largest
private undersea cable system spanning 65,000 kilometres,
according to its website.
In December 2009, sources had told Reuters that Reliance
Communications hoped to raise around $3 billion by selling the
undersea cable business. It found no takers.
Sources have said the company is in talks with U.S. buyout
giants Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group on a
telecoms tower deal that could be worth more than $3 billion,
but they have said a deal was not close to completion.
A deal to combine the tower business with India's GTL
Infrastructure collapsed in 2010, while Reliance
Communications was also unsuccessful in its attempt the same
year to sell a 26 percent stake in itself.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)