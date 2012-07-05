BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences says IPO to open June 16
* Says IPO to open June 16, close June 20 Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2r1m6IG Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
July 5 The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd on Thursday filed a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering in Singapore, the company said, in a deal that could raise about $1 billion.
Reliance Communications did not give any further details. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Tony Munroe)
June 7 India's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, as widely expected, while lowering projections for inflation and striking a somewhat less hawkish tone in a policy statement.