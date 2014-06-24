MUMBAI, June 24 India's Reliance Communications
Ltd said on Tuesday it is launching a share sale to
institutional investors as the telecommunications company looks
to reduce debt.
The company said it would sell shares for 142.13 rupees
each, or a discount of 5 percent to the floor price, but the
company did not specify the number of shares being sold in the
offering.
Reliance communication shares closed at 151.35 rupees on
Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange.
Sources had told Reuters earlier the company is likely to
raise $500 million through the share sale.
The company will separately also issue up to 86.7 million
share warrants to its promoters for about $217 million as part
of the capital raising, Reliance said.
Reliance Communications, headed by billionaire Anil Ambani,
had as of end-March a net debt of 401.78 billion rupees ($6.7
billion), or more than five times its operating profit, making
it the most-leveraged among listed Indian carriers.
