BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Reliance Communications reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit -- its 10th straight quarter of declining profit -- as the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers struggles with its heavy debt load.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.86 billion rupees ($38 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December from 4.80 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll of brokerages had, on average, expected net profit of 1.95 billion rupees for the company, which had more than 150 million mobile customers as of December. ($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aradhana Aravindan)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year