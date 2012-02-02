(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
NEW DELHI Feb 1 Indian telecoms carrier
Reliance Communications said the head of its mobile
business Syed Safawi is leaving the company after his contract
ended, adding it would restructure the business to increase
market competitiveness.
Safawi's contract "has ended in the normal course and ... is
not being renewed", Reliance Communications, India's
second-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
Safawi had joined Reliance Communications, controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani, in 2010 after a stint with Indian
mobile market leader Bharti Airtel.
Reliance Communications said it was merging all its
geographical units in a restructuring and all geographical heads
would report to Shamik Das, who joined the company late last
year as joint president and chief operating officer.
Reliance Communications has long been trying to raise funds
by selling assets to cut its debt load of $6.5 billion as of
September but has had little success so far.
The company is in talks with private equity firms to sell
its telecoms towers business and is also said to be looking to
list its undersea cable unit in Singapore.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Holmes)