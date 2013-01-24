India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Shares in India's Reliance Communications Ltd fell as much as 10.2 percent on Thursday, after India's No.3 mobile phone carrier by customers posted its second consecutive quarterly decline in profit on Wednesday.
Consolidated net profit at the carrier, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, fell a sharper-than-expected 44 percent to 1.05 billion rupees ($20 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December.
Reliance Communications shares were down 8.6 percent at 0933 GMT. They earlier touched a low of 79.1 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.