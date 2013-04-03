MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in India's Reliance Communications extended gains on Wednesday, a day after announcing a fibre optic network sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which is widely seen as benefiting both companies.

Under the deal, Reliance Industries Ltd, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, will pay 12 billion rupees ($221 million) to younger brother Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications Ltd for use of its fibre optic network.

Reliance Communications shares gained 7.3 percent as of 0355 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)