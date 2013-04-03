India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in India's Reliance Communications extended gains on Wednesday, a day after announcing a fibre optic network sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which is widely seen as benefiting both companies.
Under the deal, Reliance Industries Ltd, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, will pay 12 billion rupees ($221 million) to younger brother Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications Ltd for use of its fibre optic network.
Reliance Communications shares gained 7.3 percent as of 0355 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.