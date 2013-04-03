Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Shares in Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) extended gains on Wednesday, a day after announcing a fibre optic network sharing deal with Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries(RELI.NS), which is widely seen as benefiting both companies.
Under the deal, Reliance Industries Ltd, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, will pay 12 billion rupees to younger brother Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications Ltd for use of its fibre optic network.
Reliance Communications shares are up nearly 5 percent as of 12:11 p.m.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.