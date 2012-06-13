(Adds details)
June 13 Indian telecoms carrier Reliance
Communications said on Wednesday the Singapore stock
exchange approved its undersea cable unit for an IPO that could
raise more than $1 billion.
Shares in Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest
mobile phone carrier by subscribers, rose as much as 4.4 percent
in Mumbai after the announcement on Wednesday.
The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is
looking to list the undersea cable unit as a business trust in
Singapore and will use the proceeds from the proposed share sale
to cut its debt burden - $7 billion as of March.
The Singapore exchange granted an "eligibility to list" the
unit as a business trust, Reliance Communications said in a
statement to Indian stock exchanges. The company did not say
when it plans the IPO.
Sources have said the IPO could be launched in July, but
that would be difficult in a volatile market.
Motor sport racing company Formula One has delayed its
Singapore initial public offer worth up to $3 billion due to
weak markets.
The undersea cable unit IPO is crucial for Reliance
Communications, which has been trying to raise about $3 billion
by selling its telecoms tower assets but has so far been
unsuccessful.
In May, a year after the company received offers for the
tower business, the company said potential suitors were awaiting
clarity on government rules for the telecoms sector before they
went ahead with a deal.
Reliance Communications plans to sell 75 percent of the
wholly-owned undersea cable unit, which a person with direct
knowledge of the transaction said would be listed as Global
Telecommunications Infrastructure Trust.
Reliance is also looking to approach cornerstone investors
before the launching the public offer.
Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, DBS
and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
are the advisers for the public offering of shares.
($1 = 55.7175 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI and Sumeet
Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Eric
Meijer)