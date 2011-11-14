MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications said it was talking to other telecom companies to offer its telecom tower on lease, a senior company official said on Monday.

Syed Safawi, president & chief executive of Wireless Business unit, did not elaborate on the companies in a conference call with analysts.

He also said the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, would welcome the entry of Reliance Industries run by his elder brother into the telecoms sector.

"If there is a some responsible player going to expand the data pie, its very good news," Safawi said.

Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said on Saturday September quarter profit fell 43 percent to 2.52 billion rupees ($50.4 million), its ninth straight drop in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)