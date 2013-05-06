NEW DELHI May 6 Reliance Communications
, India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by
customers, said on Monday it had increased voice call prices on
some of its plans by about a fifth and cut promotional offers
and discounts on some others by up to 65 percent.
The move comes as mobile phone companies in India, burdened
by heavy debt and facing huge payouts for airwaves, are cutting
discounts to customers, effectively increasing call prices.
Easing competition after several smaller carriers either
shut down or scaled back operations is also helping the bigger
carriers to be aggressive on call prices, which are one of the
cheapest in the world.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)