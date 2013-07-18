US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
NEW DELHI, July 18 Reliance Communications , India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers, has cut the price of third-generation data services by half, Gurdeep Singh, head of the company's mobile business, said on Thursday.
Only about 5 percent of India's 850 million mobile users have subscribed to 3G services, which are estimated to account for 3 percent of mobile revenue of telecommunication carriers.
Uptake of the premium Internet services has been slower than expected as a majority of mobile subscribers mostly use phones to make calls and also partly due to the high pricing of such services. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.