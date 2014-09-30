Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) aims to bring its debt to under 200 billion rupees in the next 24 months, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders on Tuesday.

Reliance Communications, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone operator, is the most leveraged among publicly traded telecom carriers. The company had a debt of 355 billion rupees as of Aug. 14.

Ambani also said Reliance Communications, which has a market value of roughly $5 billion, would participate in spectrum auctions when they come up next year, to be able to launch fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications services in the country.

(Reporting by Aman Shah and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)