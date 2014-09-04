US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
(Corrects headline to say AGM, not board meeting, on Sept. 30)
Sept 4 Reliance Communications Ltd : * To consider issue of securities to the qualified institutional buyers * Source text: bit.ly/1Bd22yy * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)