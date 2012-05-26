BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
May 26 Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said on Saturday its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled -- its first profit rise in 11 quarters -- on sharply lower costs.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit rose to 3.32 billion rupees ($60 million) f or the three months ended March, from 1.68 billion rupees reported in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts in a Reuters poll of brokerages had on average expected net profit of 1 .43 billion r upees for the company, which had 153 million mobile customers at end-March. ($1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.