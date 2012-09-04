Sept 4 Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd
, India's second-biggest telecoms carrier by customers,
were up more than 5 percent after its chairman, Anil Ambani said
it will explore options, including selling a stake in its tower
arm to pare debt.
With a net debt of $6.4 billion as of June, Reliance
Communications has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to
raise funds through asset sales.
At 0937 GMT shares in Reliance were up 5.1 percent at 50.30
rupees, outperforming the wider Mumbai market that was
up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)