India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 25 Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd extended gains to as much as 7.9 percent on Friday after The Economic Times newspaper reported the company was in talks to sell a stake in its mobile tower unit to Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance Communications shares were up 7.4 percent as of 0857 GMT, nearly recovering its 9.14 percent fall on Thursday sparked by a sharper-than-expected fall in its October-December quarter.
The Economic Times reported Reliance Communications was in talks over a stake sale in Reliance Infratel to a unit of Reliance Industries, as well as leasing arrangement for mobile towers, citing two people close to the negotiations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.