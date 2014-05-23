MUMBAI May 23 Reliance Communications
surged as much as 3.6 percent after the Financial Times reported
that the Indian company was in talks with China's Citic Telecom
over an undersea cable joint venture, citing unnamed
people familiar with the talks.
If completed, the move would create a 50-50 joint venture
valuing Reliance Communications' cable assets at $1 billion, the
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Both Reliance Communications, India's fourth-biggest mobile
phone operator by customers and controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, and Citic Telecom declined comment on the report on
Thursday.
