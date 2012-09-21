NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Shares in India' Reliance Communications rose more than 4 percent on Friday after the wireless carrier increased mobile phone call prices by about a quarter in four telecom zones.

Reliance Communications increased the base rate for local calls to 1.5 paisa from 1.2 paisa in the Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh telecoms zones, Gurdeep Singh, head of the company's mobile phone business, told Reuters.

Reliance Communications shares were up 4.1 percent as of 0351 GMT. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)