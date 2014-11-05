(Refiles to add source link in text)

Nov 5 Reliance Industries Ltd : * Pioneer Natural Resources pursuing divestment of Eagle Ford Shale midstream business * Company's partner Pioneer stating their intent to divest their shareholding in the EFS midstream * Reliance has also agreed to consider a divestment of its shareholding in this joint venture * Current investments in EFS midstream LLC is $208 million * Pioneer pursuing the divestment of its 50.1 percent share of the Eagle Ford Shale midstream business * Reliance Holding USA owns rest 49.9 percent of EFS midstream, plans to pursue divestment of share in joint process with Pioneer * Source text: (bit.ly/1tatPbY) * Further company coverage