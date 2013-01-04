MUMBAI Jan 4 India's market regulator rejected
Reliance Industries Ltd's request to settle a
long-pending dispute over the energy conglomerate's 2007 sale of
stock futures in a unit, citing rule changes in late May that
took a tougher stance on suspected violations.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) included
Reliance Industries and a handful of its units on a list of 149
companies or individuals whose requests to settle market rules
violation cases with financial payments had been rejected, a
notice issued late on Thursday showed.
For full list see: link.reuters.com/fan94t
A Reliance spokesman declined to comment on the SEBI
announcement.
The dispute with Reliance stems from SEBI's investigation
into suspected insider trading when the energy conglomerate sold
stock futures of Reliance Petroleum before folding the unit into
its operations.
Reliance Industries has denied engaging in any insider
trading in that transaction.
SEBI amended its procedures for so-called consent
applications, or requests for out-of-court settlements, in May
2012, effectively banning the use of monetary payments to
resolve suspected cases of market rule violations, including
insider trading.
The regulatory changes followed criticism that consent
orders were being inappropriately used by those under
investigation to avoid potentially more damaging rulings by the
regulator on wrongdoing.
Uncertainty had remained, however, over whether consent
applications such as Reliance Industries' that were submitted
before the rule change would be allowed to go ahead.
Although the possibility of a settlement under the old
consent applications has been removed, the regulator's brief
statement said only that proceedings would continue in
accordance with the law, offering no clues on how much longer
the case might drag on.
Reliance shares in Mumbai had edged down 0.4 percent as of
0755 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent gain in the NSE's energy
subindex.
Rafael Nam; Edmund Klamann