* Reliance, BP yet to get approvals for development work
* Pick-up in volumes not seen before 2015-16
NEW DELHI Oct 8 Reliance Industries'
key gas producing fields off India's east coast could be
exhausted in five years, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
report.
The researchers' findings are based on estimates by block D6
partner Niko Resources that total proved plus probable
reserves at the block had decreased to 1.93 trillion cubic feet
as of March 31.
Canadian Niko has a 10 percent stake in the D6 block in the
Krishna Godavari basin, while Reliance and BP, the
operators, have 60 percent and 30 percent share respectively.
The block was expected to contribute up to a quarter of the
gas supply for Asia's third-largest economy, but its unforeseen
decline in output has left India more dependent on expensive
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.
The gas output from the D6 block was projected to decline to
20 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) in 2014/15, less
than half the 60 mscmd it produced in 2010 and well below
planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.
Reliance has 10 other discoveries in the block that are yet
to be developed
It has won approvals for the pre-development work and needs
further regulatory approvals for development activities, the
note said.
"We currently assume that D6 production will increase to 40
mscmd of gas in 2015/16 once these discoveries are developed,"
Morgan Stanley said.
India's federal auditor had last year criticised the
government as well as Reliance over development of the KG gas
field, which has been beset by arguments over spending and
strategy for its complex geology.
No immediate comment was available from Reliance.