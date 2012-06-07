* To spend 1 trln rupees on India ops over 4-5 years
* Retail sales seen at 400-500 bln rupees in 3-4 years
* Looking to develop further gas projects
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, June 7 Billionaire Mukesh Ambani
admitted disappointment over a flagship gas field, but remained
upbeat in front of shareholders of his Reliance Industries
, whose falling stock price has seen it overtaken as
India's most valuable.
Ambani, India's richest man, said Reliance aimed to double
its operating profit in the next 4-5 years as it boosts spending
and capacity in its core energy business and builds up its newer
retail and telecoms operations.
Some investors expressed concern over the group's push
beyond energy and chemicals into capital-intensive consumer
businesses that take longer to yield returns.
Last month, Reliance cut estimates for proven reserves in
its Indian gas blocks by 7 percent to 3.67 trillion cubic feet.
"We have experienced some disappointment with the reserves
and consequently seen production drop below the originally
estimated quantities," Ambani told Reliance's annual meeting,
one of the rare occasions when he speaks in public.
Gas output at Reliance's D6 block, off India's east coast,
is projected to decline to 20 million standard cubic metres a
day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from 28 mscmd in the current fiscal year.
That's less than half the 60 mscmd it was producing in 2010 and
well below planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.
Profits at the energy-based conglomerate have fallen for two
straight quarters, its shares are near a 3-year low, and a
mounting cash pile has shareholders wary about what it does
next.
"I don't expect much growth for the next 2-3 years. Current
businesses are going slow and it's obvious they don't have big
growth opportunities in front of them," said Dharmesh Gosalia, a
42-year-old shareholder, who has 1,100 Reliance shares, many
passed down from his father.
Reliance and partner BP will submit a development
plan for the block to the regulator by the year-end.
"It's very easy to criticise sitting here, but the fact that
we have found oil and gas in the KG basin after so many years
should not be undermined," Ambani said, responding to one
question.
Ambani, standing near a garlanded photograph of his late
father Dhirubhai, who founded the company, said Reliance aimed
to add around 30 mscmd of oil and gas output through new
developments, and achieve sustained total production of 60 mscmd
in 3-4 years.
TOUGH TIMES
Ambani, 55, cited the challenges of the global and domestic
economic slowdown, a sharp plunge in the rupee and
volatility in input prices, but sounded bullish nonetheless,
patiently answering questions and listening to comments from
shareholders packed into a Mumbai function hall.
"We are now ready for the next period of growth at Reliance
by investing across all our core businesses," said Ambani, who
was accompanied by his wife Nita and mother Kokilaben.
The tone of the meeting was cordial, with several
shareholders politely asking whether getting into telecoms and
media were the best moves. Ambani chided such thinking.
"All growth we stand on today is on the shoulders of
Dhirubhai, and he believed in businesses of the future," he
said. "If I were to go by your views, we would have remained a
textile company."
Reliance has invested at least $3.5 billion to enter the
fiercely competitive and regulatorily unpredictable telecoms
sector, but has yet to launch its fourth-generation (4G)
service. Ambani said the company was finalising plans to offer
broadband services, but did not set a timeframe for launch.
Reliance, India's second-most valuable company at around $42
billion, will invest 1 trillion rupees ($18.1 billion) in its
Indian operations over the next 4-5 years, added Ambani, who
wants to tap into rising domestic spending power.
Shares in Reliance, which held a hefty $13.8 billion in cash
at end-March, rose 0.75 percent on Thursday, lagging a 1.2
percent gain in the broader market.
"At least 50 percent of that doubling of profit can be done
by effective use of their cash pile," said Deven Choksey, chief
executive officer at KR Choksey Shares & Securities.
Profit from operations before other income and finance costs
fell 9.4 percent in the year to end-March to 222.25 billion
rupees.
Reliance aims to generate 400-500 billion rupees in sales
from its retail business in 3-4 years, Ambani said, from less
than 76 billion rupees in the year to end-March. Its retail
business, India's second largest with 1,300 stores, is
loss-making after six years.