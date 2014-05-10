May 10 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
and its partners in a gas block, BP Plc and NIKO
Resources, said on Saturday they would take India's
government to arbitration over delays in deciding gas prices.
India's Election Commission in March had asked the government
to defer a rise in gas prices until after national elections,
results of which will be declared on May 16.
"The continuing delay on part of the Government of India in
notifying the price in accordance with the approved formula for
the gas to be sold has left the parties with no other option but
to pursue this course of action," the companies said in a joint
statement.
"Without this clarity, the parties are unable to sanction
planned investments of close to $4 billion this year," the
statement said.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining
complex in western India, is India's second most valuable
company and is controlled by the country's richest man, Mukesh
Ambani.
