(Adds details on gas basin, arbitration, comment from oil
ministry)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI May 10 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
and its partners in a gas block, BP Plc and
Niko Resources, said on Saturday they were taking the
Indian government to arbitration seeking implementation of
higher gas prices.
The government in June last year approved a formula, linking
prices of locally produced gas with global benchmarks, that
could have nearly doubled gas prices from the current $4.20 per
mmBtu from April 1.
The Indian Election Commission, however, in March asked New
Delhi to defer an increase until the completion of the five-week
general election, results of which will be declared on May 16.
Reliance's five-year gas sale pacts with sectors including
fertiliser makers and power expired on March 31, requiring
buyers to sign new contracts for supplies from its D6 block in
the Krishna Godavari basin off India's east coast.
Reliance, India's second most valuable company controlled by
its richest man Mukesh Ambani, and its partners issued the
notice of arbitration to the government on May 9, the three
companies said in a joint statement.
"The continuing delay on part of the Government of India in
notifying the price in accordance with the approved formula for
the Gas to be sold has left the Parties with no other option but
to pursue this course of action," the statement said.
BP has a 30-percent stake and Canada's Niko owns 10 percent
in the gas block.
A spokesman for India's oil ministry could not immediately
comment on the development.
Gas output from the D6 block has fallen sharply since 2010.
Reliance says the decline is due to the geological complexity of
the block, while the government believes contractors have failed
to drill the promised number of wells.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining
complex in western India, and its partners said without any
clarity on gas prices they were unable to sanction planned
investments of close to $4 billion this year.
Overall, the companies said, they were planning to invest $8
billion to $10 billion in the next few years to "significantly
increase production" from the D6 block.
"In addition, this will also delay the ability of the
Parties to appraise and develop other significant discoveries
made last year," the companies said.
The Election Commission in March gave no reason for its move
to ask the government to delay the price hike, but it can order
any new decision to be put on hold if it's seen influencing
voters or benefitting any particular political party.
Also, two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court to
strike down the gas price increase decision on grounds that it
favoured a corporate house and was against the interests of the
nation. The hearing in the case is continuing.
Demand for gas in India far outstrips consumption and
domestic supply, but the government has kept prices below global
market levels for producers of fertilizer and electricity, which
has deterred investment in domestic exploration and production.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Nidhi Verma in
New Delhi; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Andrew Heavens and Toby
Chopra)