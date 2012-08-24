HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Basis Point) - The US$1.5bn facility for Reliance Industries Ltd has closed with a dozen banks committing US$245m in general syndication, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Allocations are expected to be finalised next week with the signing date still not determined.

Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank are the three other banks joining in general syndication.

As reported earlier, Bank of East Asia, Cathay United Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Export Development Canada, First Commercial Bank, National Bank of Kuwait, Taiwan Business Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank make up the other nine.

As previously reported, the deal's 16 mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are: ANZ, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, DNB Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Corporate Bank, National Australia Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Westpac Banking Corp.

The unsecured underwritten bullet loan consists of a US$1bn-equivalent tranche A and a US$500m-equivalent tranche B. Tranche A has an average life of 5.5 years and a tenor of five years from the weighted average drawdown date, while tranche B has an average life of 6.75 years and a tenor of six years from the weighted average drawdown date.

There is a 12-month availability period and a 40bp commitment fee, according to a source.

Tranche A offered margins of 220bp over Libor for US$ and 150bp over YEN Libor for ¥. Tranche B offered margins of 240bp over Libor for US$ and 170bp over YEN Libor for YEN .

Banks were invited to commit either US$ or YEN to one or both tranches, at four ticket levels.

On tranche A, MLAs get respective all-ins of 245bp and 175bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$50m or more. Lead arrangers get respective all-ins of 242.5bp and 172.5bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$30-49m.

Co-arrangers get respective all-ins of 240bp and 170bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$20-29m. Lead managers get respective all-ins of 237.5bp and 167.5bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$10-19m.

On tranche B, MLAs get respective all-ins of 265bp and 195bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$50m or more.

Lead arrangers get respective all-ins of 262.5bp and 192.5bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$30-49m. Co-arrangers get respective all-ins of 260bp and 190bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$20-29m. Lead managers get respective all-ins of 257.8bp and 187.8bp for US$ and YEN for commitments of US$10-19m.

Funds are for capital expenditure.

Last August, the company sealed a US$1.09bn five-year refinancing that paid a top-level all-in of 174bp via a margin of 150bp over Libor in syndication. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Gavin Stafford)