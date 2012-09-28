HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Basis Point) - The around US$1.5bn-equivalent facility for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is being signed by a total of 28 banks via circulation, according to sources.

Of the 16 mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, State Bank of India holds about US$396.2m (US$78.8m on tranche A, US$317.3m on tranche B).

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Standard Chartered Bank each hold US$84.6m (US$47.3m on tranche A, US$37.3m on tranche B).

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp took US$84.6m-equivalent in yen (US$47.3m on tranche A, US$37.3m-equivalent on tranche B).

The remaining MLABs -- ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, DNB Bank, HSBC, National Australia Bank, RBS and Westpac Banking Corp -- each held US$47.3m on tranche A.

Joining as MLAs are Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which took US$50m on tranche A, and Export Development Canada, which took US$25m on tranche A and US$25m on tranche B.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank came in as co-arranger, with US$16.7m-equivalent in yen on tranche A and US$8.3m-equivalent in yen on tranche B.

Joining as lead arranger is Bank of East Asia, with US$40m (via its Singapore and New York branches).

Eight banks joined tranche A, with the title of lead manager: National Bank of Kuwait (US$15m), Chinatrust Commercial Bank (US$10m), First Commercial Bank (US$10m), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (US$10m), Mega International Commercial Bank (US$10m), Taiwan Business Bank (US$10m), Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank (US$10m) and Cathay United Bank (US$5m).

As previously reported, the unsecured underwritten bullet loan comprises a US$1bn tranche A and a US$500m tranche B. Tranche A has an average life of 5.5 years and a tenor of five years from the weighted average drawdown date, while tranche B has an average life of 6.75 years and a tenor of six years from the weighted average drawdown date.

Tranche A pays margins of 220bp over Libor for US$ and 150bp over YEN Libor for ¥. Tranche B pays margins of 240bp over Libor for US$ and 170bp over YEN Libor for YEN . There is a 12-month availability period and a 40bp commitment fee.

Banks were invited to commit either US$ or YEN to one or both tranches, at four ticket levels. Tranche A offered top-level all-ins of 245bp and 175bp for US$ and ¥, respectively. Tranche B offered top-level all-ins of 265bp and 195bp for US$ and ¥, respectively.

Funds are for capital expenditure. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui and Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)