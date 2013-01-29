SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has launched its US dollar denominated senior perp non-call 5 Reg S/144 a bond at 5.875% with a USD800m size.

The final yield is right in line with final guidance released yesterday of 5.875% area and tight to initial price talk of 6% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and The Royal Bank of Scotland are leads on the deal. The issue would be under New York law and listing will be in the Singapore stock exchange.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by S&P. Proceeds are meant for ongoing capital expenditure in the infrastructure sector in compliance with RBI and Indian regulations. Coupons are not deferrable.