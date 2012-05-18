MUMBAI May 18 Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries is seeking a $1 billion five-year
loan for capital expenditure, Thomson Reuters publication Basis
Point reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the
situation.
Banks are engaged in a competitive bidding process and will
submit proposed term sheets and commitments by May 30, it said.
Reliance last week signed a $2 billion, 13-year term loan
from nine banks and covered by German credit insurer Euler
Hermes Deutschland, for financing goods and services from German
suppliers.
Reliance, which holds cash balances of $13.8 billion as at
end-March and has outstanding loans of around $15.8 billion, has
seen its growth outlook marred by falling gas output from the KG
gas fields off India's east coast.
Its capital expenditure plans include $8 billion to expand
its refining and petrochemical capacity and $4 billion to build
a petcoke gasification project, Basis Point reported, citing a
recent note by Moody's.
Reliance is rated BBB by Standard & Poor's, Baa2 by Moody's
and BBB- by Fitch, it said.
(Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Dan Lalor)