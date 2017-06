Reliance Industries' KG-D6 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

MUMBAI Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Reliance Industries to 'underweight' from 'equal-weight', citing lack of near-term triggers, expectations for weaker refining margins and valuation.

The investment bank also cited concerns about Reliance's investments into businesses that offer "low" return-on-equity, as well as a subdued outlook on petrochemicals in a noted on Monday.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock to 703 rupees from 742 rupees. Reliance shares were down 1.2 percent at 847.20 rupees as of 9:36 a.m.

