NEW DELHI, June 7 Reliance Industries Ltd's
telecommunications unit will lease up to 45,000 mobile
masts from Reliance Communications Ltd in a deal
valued at more than 120 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) over the
lifetime of the contract, the Indian companies said on Friday.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries, is
rolling out a nationwide 4G network. The company won airwaves in
2010, but is yet to start commercial services.
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, controls Reliance
Industries, while Reliance Communications is controlled by his
billionaire younger brother Anil Ambani.
($1 = 56.8900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Daniel Magnowski)