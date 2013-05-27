MUMBAI May 27 Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.1 percent in pre-open trading on Monday after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east coast.

Reliance, along with partners Niko Resources Ltd and BP Plc, said late on Friday the discovery is expected to add to the gas resources in the block, without revealing potential reserves.