MUMBAI Oct 14 Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.2 percent on Tuesday after its July-September quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations.

The Indian energy conglomerate reported a net profit of 59.72 billion rupees ($979 million) in the period, up from 58.73 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report standalone earnings of 56.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)