Nov 18 Reliance Jio Infocomm, the
telecommunications arm of India's Reliance Industries Ltd
, will raise $1.5 billion from 26 banks to refinance
loans it took up in 2010, the company said in a statement late
on Monday.
The refinancing comprises $1 billion with a total maturity
of 5.5 years, and $500 million, with a total maturity of 7
years, the company said.
In September, Reliance Jio had said it had raised a $750
million loan from Korea Exim Bank to finance the purchase of
telecoms infrastructure from Samsung Electronics.
Reliance has said it will invest over $11 billion for its
4G telecoms service as the business beefs up infrastructure
ahead of a nationwide rollout next year.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)