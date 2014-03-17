NEW DELHI, March 17 Indian conglomerate Reliance
Industries' telecommunications unit, which holds
nationwide 4G permits, has agreed to lease mobile phone masts
from infrastructure provider Viom Networks, the companies said
on Monday.
Reliance Jio Infocomm's agreement with Viom comes after its
tower-leasing pacts with local firms Reliance Communications
and Bharti Infratel. Reliance Jio also has
an agreement with Bharti Infratel's parent Bharti Airtel
to share network.
Reliance Jio and unlisted Viom did not give financial
details of the agreement. Viom has 42,000 mobile phone towers,
according to a joint statement.
Reliance Industries, controlled by India's richest man
Mukesh Ambani bought 4G airwaves in a 2010 government sale, but
has yet to launch services. It added some airwaves it can use to
offer 4G services from an auction this year.
Viom Networks is a joint venture between India's SREI
Infrastructure and mobile carrier Tata Teleservices.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)