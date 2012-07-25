MUMBAI, July 25 India's Reliance Mediaworks
, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has received
board approval to raise upto 6 billion rupees ($106.83 million)
through a rights issue as it looks to pare debt.
The pricing and timing of the issue will be decided in the
coming days, the company said in a statement to Reuters.
Last week, the company, with a market capitalisation of
about $48.7 million, said it will raise about 6 billion rupees
($109.7 million) from a foreign private equity fund.
Reliance Mediaworks has three main businesses - a theatre
distribution operation under BIG Cinemas, a TV production unit
under BIG Synergy, and a film and media services segment.
($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Swati Pandey)