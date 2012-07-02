* Indonesian export changes raise price of coal
* Indian distribution companies threatened penalties
* Indian projects totaling 9,000MW at risk due to costs
(Adds background)
NEW DELHI, July 2 India's Reliance Power ltd
said it has filed for arbitration against 11 state
distribution companies to resolve a tariff dispute that is
threatening a $3.14 billion (175-billion rupee) power project in
the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Changes in export rules by Indonesia, the main source of
coal for the proposed 4,000 megawatt (MW) plant, raised prices
and were beyond the company's control, Reliance said. The
company has already stopped construction on the plant.
Indonesia's changes have made about 9,000MW of power
projects in India nonviable, including a 4,000MW plant being
developed by Tata Power, because the projects cannot
raise tariffs to reflect higher fuel costs.
Controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, Reliance originally
bid to supply power at a fixed rate, but is now insisting on a
tariff hike to meet the higher fuel costs.
Reliance in March served notice on the distribution
companies that it was seeking an "amicable solution," but the
state-run utilities did not respond, Reliance said, prompting
the company to file for arbitration.
Reliance Power previously obtained a court order in March
prohibiting any "coercive steps" against its proposed plant
after the state distribution companies threatened to impose
penalties for delaying the project.
Reliance has already spent an undisclosed amount of cash,
mainly in acquiring land for the project, and wants a quick
resolution to the dispute, said a company executive, who did not
want to be named.
(1$=55.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Matt Driskill)