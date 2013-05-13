MUMBAI May 13 India's Reliance Power Ltd will generate an additional 2,640 MW at its Sasan plant in central India in this fiscal year, Chief Executive J.P. Chalasani told reporters on Monday.

The first 660 MW unit of the plant in Madhya Pradesh state started operations in April.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, posted a bigger-than-expected 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)