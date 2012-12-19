NEW DELHI Dec 19 Reliance Power's 5.42 percent stake sale by its founders was fully subscribed, stock exchange data showed.

More than 152 million shares in Reliance Power, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, were put up for sale on Wednesday to meet a regulatory requirement to have a minimum 25 percent public float in listed companies.

At 2:30 PM (0900 GMT), the indicative price for the bids received was at 95.27 rupees a share. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary in New Delhi and Manoj Dharra in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)