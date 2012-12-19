NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's Reliance Power Ltd said on Wednesday its founder group companies raised 15 billion rupees ($275 million) by selling a 5.42 percent stake in it to meet a regulatory requirement.

About 152 million shares of Reliance Power, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, were sold at 95 rupees a share. ($1 = 54.55 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)