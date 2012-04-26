* Q1 profit $1.54/shr vs Wall St view $1.50/shr

April 26 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but its stock slipped as its outlook for the current quarter lagged Wall Street expectations.

"There is still some uncertainty regarding the direction of prices for some of the metals we sell, with prices currently moving in different directions for different products," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Hannah.

Reliance expects second-quarter earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, he said. Analysts currently expect $1.53 for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Despite the uncertainty over prices, Hannah said demand from most of Reliance's customers was strong, especially in the oil and gas, aerospace and heavy equipment sectors.

"We have seen improvements in our non-residential construction related businesses, but it still lags the growth seen in other areas," he said.

Reliance said first-quarter net earnings were $116.2 million, or $1.54 per share, compared with $92.3 million, or $1.23 per share in the same quarter of 2011. Analysts had expected $1.50 per share.

Revenue rose to $2.3 billion from $1.9 billion, said the Los Angeles-based company that buys steel and other metals from manufacturers and processes it for specific customer needs.

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Reliance stock was down 47 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $54.87.