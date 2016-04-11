SYDNEY, April 11 Australian plumbing services
company Reliance Worldwide Corp plans to raise up to A$919
million ($692.6 million) in an initial public offering of
shares, according to an offer document filed with the regulator
on Monday.
This will make it the biggest IPO fund-raising since health
insurer Medibank raised A$5.7 billion in late 2014.
Reliance Worldwide Corp, which is riding a construction boom
in the country, will offer 315-367.5 million shares at an
indicative price range of A$2.27 to A$2.50, it said in an IPO
prospectus.
JPMorgan and Macquarie are the joint lead managers of the
IPO.
($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)