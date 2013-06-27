Shivinder Singh (L) speaks to his brother Malvinder Singh during a news conference in Singapore July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI Religare Enterprises Ltd(RELG.NS) said late on Wednesday U.S.-based bank Customers Bancorp IncCUBI.O will invest $51 million in the financial services firm through a combination of stake sale by founders and issue of share warrants and fresh shares.

The transaction is part of a plan by Religare's founders, billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, to bring down their holding to 49 percent in order to qualify for a banking licence in India.

Pennsylvania-based Customers will buy shares worth $22 million from the founders. It will invest another $28 million in preferential share warrants in Religare, convertible within 18 months, and subscribe to fresh shares worth $1 million, Religare said in a statement.

It did not specify how much Customers Bancorp would own in Religare after the transaction.

The Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines in February allowing any type of company to set up a bank. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)