LONDON, Sept 26 India's Religare Credit Advisors said it is aiming to raise up to $700 million across three new funds focused on India's mid-cap credit and sructured credit markets.

The largest chunk of the the money, $400 million, will go towards a Singapore-registered fund focused on structured credit opportunities, largely with listed companies, said Religare Credit Advisors, the private debt platform of Religare Global Asset Management (RGAM).

The fund, which will carry a performance fee of between 15-20 percent when returns pass 12 percent, will be marketed to international clients and is likely to launch in the next three to four months, Religare said.

The smaller funds will both be focused on the mid-cap credit market, for listed and unlisted companies, Religare said.

One is being marketed to domestic Indian retail and institutional clients now and will be registered in India, while the other will be registered in Mauritius and target investment from international high net worth and private banking clients.

RGAM had assets under management of $14 billion at end-2013 and is a unit of Religare Enterprises. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)