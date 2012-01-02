India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Investment through compulsory convertible preference shares
* Avigo Capital invested 1.5 bln rupees in Religare Finvest in Nov (Adds details)
Jan 2 Indian financial services company Religare Enterprises said private-equity firm Jacob Ballas would invest 2 billion rupees ($38 million) in its non-banking financial unit to help expand its business.
Jacob Ballas will invest in Religare Finvest in the form of compulsory convertible preference shares, Religare said in a statement on Monday.
Religare Finvest, a non-banking financial company, provides debt capital to micro, small and medium enterprises. As of Sept. 30, 2011, it had loaned 113.8 billion rupees to more than 25,000 companies.
Private-equity fund Avigo Capital had invested 1.5 billion rupees in Religare Finvest in November last year.
($1=53.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: