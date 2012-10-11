SINGAPORE Oct 11 Religare Health Trust will
raise S$511 million ($416 million) after pricing its initial
public share offer in Singapore at S$0.90 a share, at the lower
end of its indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
The final pricing would indicate a prospective distribution
yield of 8.95 percent, said one of the sources. The sources
declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak
to the media.
According to a prospectus last month, Religare was planning
to price its IPO at an indicative price range of S$0.88 to
S$0.97 and sell up to 567.5 million shares.
"Its high dividend yield will catch the attention of some
investors and dividend plays are quite popular now, as seen by
the rise in REITS," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research.
Religare will own hospital-related assets managed by Indian
hospital group Fortis. The offering is the latest in a
string of trust listings in Singapore that have attracted demand
from investors seeking high dividend yields in an environment of
volatile markets and low interest rates.
Far East Hospitality Trust's S$717.6 million IPO
in August was the largest IPO in Singapore this year.
Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts
have surged 32.1 percent so far this year,
outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's 14.6
percent rise.
"Religare will be a growth and dividend play, given that
they're looking to expand in India itself. Their dividend payout
will be quite high but the question is whether this is
sustainable," said Ng.
Religare has a mandate to invest in medical and healthcare
assets and services in Asia, Australasia and emerging markets.
After the listing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis will hold
28 percent stake in the listed entity.
CIMB, DBS, Nomura Holdings,
Religare Capital Markets and Standard Chartered are
joint bookrunners for the IPO with Citigroup as joint lead
manager.
($1=1.2293 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Charmain Kok; Editing by John
Mair)