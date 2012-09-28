SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Religare Health Trust, which
will own hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital
group Fortis, has set a price range of S$0.88 to
S$0.97 a unit for its planned listing in Singapore that could
raise as much as S$546 million ($445 million), IFR reported on
Friday.
Religare Health, which is structured as a business trust,
has a mandate to invest in medical and healthcare assets and
services in Asia, Australasia and emerging markets.
The price range translates to a forecast dividend yield of
8.5 percent to 9.1 percent, IFR reported.
The book will be launched on Monday and pricing will be on
Oct 9. Around 97 percent of the offer is for institutional
investors and the rest for retail.
CIMB, DBS, Nomura, Religare
Capital Markets and Standard Chartered are joint
bookrunners for the IPO with Citigroup as joint lead
manager.
($1 = 1.2281 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by Kevin Lim)