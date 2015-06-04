June 4 Religare Capital Markets, an Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank, appointed Matthew Lutter managing director and head of ASEAN equities in March.

Lutter has more than 20 years of experience in managing equity sales in Japanese and Asian equities, the company said.

He has previously worked at Cazenove, KBC Financial Products and BNP Paribas in Japan and Maybank Kim Eng in Singapore.

Religare Capital, which is a part of India's Religare Enterprises Ltd, said it had added seven senior executive partners to its team since the beginning of the year.

The company is looking to add at least 10 more positions in sales, trading and research in its Singapore and Hong Kong offices in the coming months. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)