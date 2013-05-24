China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
(Corrects headline to say the company posted a net loss, not a net profit rise of 651.83 pct)
May 24 Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit -6478.5 vs 861.7
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 8.01 vs 7.86
EPS (in rupees) -43.50 vs 6.02
Results are consolidated
NOTE: Religare Enterprises Ltd is a financial services firm.
* Source text: link.reuters.com/xyz38t
* Further company coverage
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n90YK3) Further company coverage:
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: