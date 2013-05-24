(Corrects headline to say the company posted a net loss, not a net profit rise of 651.83 pct)

May 24 Three months ended March 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit -6478.5 vs 861.7

Net Sales (in bln rupees) 8.01 vs 7.86

EPS (in rupees) -43.50 vs 6.02

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Religare Enterprises Ltd is a financial services firm.

